 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Olive leaf pasta, falling dry italian red macaroni with tomato ingredient. Foglie di ulivo. Organic food. Rotation. Slow motion

P

By Pavel105

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346030
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4205.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.6 MB

Related stock videos

Amazing slow motion of bright healthy black olives in the net during olives harvesting. Mediterranean Italian olives that produce a perfect tasty special extra virgin olive oil.
4k00:18Amazing slow motion of bright healthy black olives in the net during olives harvesting. Mediterranean Italian olives that produce a perfect tasty special extra virgin olive oil.
Super slow motion of falling pizza ingredients on yeast dough. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000 fps.
4k00:20Super slow motion of falling pizza ingredients on yeast dough. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000 fps.
Super slow motion of falling pizza ingredients on yeast dough. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000 fps.
4k00:16Super slow motion of falling pizza ingredients on yeast dough. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000 fps.
Fresh salad with lettuce leaves and tomato falling into bowl, served with healthy food ingredients on white table, slow motion
hd00:05Fresh salad with lettuce leaves and tomato falling into bowl, served with healthy food ingredients on white table, slow motion
Fresh Basil. Cooking at Home. Preparing Healthy Salad with Basil and Tomatoes. Bunch of Basil Falling. Slow Motion Video Footage
hd00:25Fresh Basil. Cooking at Home. Preparing Healthy Salad with Basil and Tomatoes. Bunch of Basil Falling. Slow Motion Video Footage
macro shot of oil falling from a perfect bottle for seasoning and for diets. of origin oil from organic olives. the concept of nature, food, diet and bio.
4k00:20macro shot of oil falling from a perfect bottle for seasoning and for diets. of origin oil from organic olives. the concept of nature, food, diet and bio.
Cherry tomato and mozzarella falling down in fresh salad, bouncing. Vegetarian food, organic food. Tasty salad. Cooking. Slow motion. Full HD 240 fps
hd00:12Cherry tomato and mozzarella falling down in fresh salad, bouncing. Vegetarian food, organic food. Tasty salad. Cooking. Slow motion. Full HD 240 fps
Man raking olive plant, on a tree. Harvesting.
hd00:29Man raking olive plant, on a tree. Harvesting.

Related video keywords