 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Beautiful St. Petersburg park from above

R

By Richard Solomodenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346006
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4270.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV78.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.5 MB

Related stock videos

Fantastic sunset glow in sky above unique white sand dunes desert and water lagoons in Lencois Maranhenses National Park in Brazil. 3D animation rendered in 4K, ultra high definition.
4k00:14Fantastic sunset glow in sky above unique white sand dunes desert and water lagoons in Lencois Maranhenses National Park in Brazil. 3D animation rendered in 4K, ultra high definition.
Sun trying to Rise on the Horizon Over the Clouds but gets Covered by Fast Moving Clouds. Seen from the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Appalachian Mountains near Asheville, North Carolina.
hd00:12Sun trying to Rise on the Horizon Over the Clouds but gets Covered by Fast Moving Clouds. Seen from the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Appalachian Mountains near Asheville, North Carolina.
Sunrise Over Cloud Covered Appalachian Mountains Near Asheville, North Carolina. Seen from the Blue Ridge Parkway with Sun Rays and Flares Peaking Through the Moving Clouds.
hd00:15Sunrise Over Cloud Covered Appalachian Mountains Near Asheville, North Carolina. Seen from the Blue Ridge Parkway with Sun Rays and Flares Peaking Through the Moving Clouds.
Clouds flying above Mount Elden, and reflected in a puddle, create a scenic view on the east side of Flagstaff Arizona. 4K UHD time lapse.
4k00:15Clouds flying above Mount Elden, and reflected in a puddle, create a scenic view on the east side of Flagstaff Arizona. 4K UHD time lapse.
Flying over a green forest on a summer day at high altitude.
hd00:26Flying over a green forest on a summer day at high altitude.
Top view of green grass. Stop motion animation.
4k00:13Top view of green grass. Stop motion animation.
Maldives aerial, Aerial view of Green Island reef at the Great Barrier Reef near Cairns in Tropical North Queensland, Queensland, Australia.
hd00:06Maldives aerial, Aerial view of Green Island reef at the Great Barrier Reef near Cairns in Tropical North Queensland, Queensland, Australia.
Black and White Aerial Rotating View on Beautiful Waterfall Landscape
4k00:09Black and White Aerial Rotating View on Beautiful Waterfall Landscape

Related video keywords