 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Split screen , Close-up of medical nurse injects a dose of vaccine into the arm of patient, corona virus, covid 19 outbreak epidemic.

N

By NalineEyes

  • Stock footage ID: 1083345967
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV968.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:16Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
Senior adult woman holding painkiller pills on female hand pouring two capsules from meds bottle taking medicine, old elderly grandmother health care, pharmacy and treatment concept, close up view
4k00:09Senior adult woman holding painkiller pills on female hand pouring two capsules from meds bottle taking medicine, old elderly grandmother health care, pharmacy and treatment concept, close up view
Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:13Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
Two white pills fall on a woman palm from bottle of pills. Close-up
4k00:14Two white pills fall on a woman palm from bottle of pills. Close-up
Old senior woman grandma read drug prescription label pour two pills from medication bottle hold painkiller capsules on hand take medicine, elderly people healthcare, pharmacy concept, close up view
4k00:16Old senior woman grandma read drug prescription label pour two pills from medication bottle hold painkiller capsules on hand take medicine, elderly people healthcare, pharmacy concept, close up view
Doctor makes vaccination in the man's hand. Injection of a syringe in the shoulder close-up. 4k
4k00:13Doctor makes vaccination in the man's hand. Injection of a syringe in the shoulder close-up. 4k
Medical with face mask filling a syringe with vaccine. Close up of a researcher with face mask filling up a syringe with vaccine. Biontech vaccine in a syringe. Moderna vaccine in a syringe.
hd00:11Medical with face mask filling a syringe with vaccine. Close up of a researcher with face mask filling up a syringe with vaccine. Biontech vaccine in a syringe. Moderna vaccine in a syringe.
Doctor in latex gloves fill in syringe with medicine from glass vial, close up. Nurse holding syringe with liquid vaccines, medical care concept.
4k00:06Doctor in latex gloves fill in syringe with medicine from glass vial, close up. Nurse holding syringe with liquid vaccines, medical care concept.

Related video keywords