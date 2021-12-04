All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Split screen , Close-up of medical nurse injects a dose of vaccine into the arm of patient, corona virus, covid 19 outbreak epidemic.
N
By NalineEyes
- Stock footage ID: 1083345967
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|968.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:09Senior adult woman holding painkiller pills on female hand pouring two capsules from meds bottle taking medicine, old elderly grandmother health care, pharmacy and treatment concept, close up view
4k00:13Young Asia lady nurse giving Covid-19 or flu antivirus vaccine shot to senior male patient wear face mask protection from virus disease at health clinic or hospital office. Vaccination concept.
4k00:16Old senior woman grandma read drug prescription label pour two pills from medication bottle hold painkiller capsules on hand take medicine, elderly people healthcare, pharmacy concept, close up view
4k00:13Doctor makes vaccination in the man's hand. Injection of a syringe in the shoulder close-up. 4k
hd00:11Medical with face mask filling a syringe with vaccine. Close up of a researcher with face mask filling up a syringe with vaccine. Biontech vaccine in a syringe. Moderna vaccine in a syringe.
Related video keywords
accidents and disastersantibody receiveantivirusasian and indian ethnicitiescarechinese womanclinic centerclose-upcloseupcoronaviruscovid vaccinedosedrugflu virusgeneral hospitalglovesgroup of peoplehealthhealth care and medicinehealth care workerhealthyhome insurancehospitalhuman arminfectious diseaseinfluenza precautionsinjectinjection servicesinoculationmedicalmedical laboratorymedication safetyneedle threadnurse jobspandemic illnesspatientpeoplepharmacy technicianphysical therapyphysician doctorprofessionalprofessional occupationprotective face maskrecoveryrisk assessmentsafetysick patientspecialistsyringe bloodtherapy