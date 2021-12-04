All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close up hands woman decorates Christmas tree with New Year decorations at home. Female in yellow sweater stands near Christmas tree hangs festive decorations. Christmas celebration, winter holidays
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083345889
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|501.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Girlfriends decorate a christmas tree with joy and in festive mood. Two girls Laughing while dressing up christmas tree. Sisters together fill the Christmas tree with toys, preparing for holidays
4k00:23Happy dad wearing santa hat giving excited cute small kid daughter xmas gift sitting at kitchen table. Family parents preparing present for child girl hugging celebrating Christmas holiday at home.
4k00:15Young attractive woman decorates the Christmas tree. concept of holidays and new year. the girl is happy and smiles at home with ball in hand, close to the Christmas tree.
4k00:19Close-up view of female hands taking out card from advent calendar with gifts and reading the Christmas congratulation.
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Smiling young woman uses laptop online chatting with best friends on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female distance works for computer typing text on keyboard lying on couch at home
4k00:47Smiling young woman talking on cell phone with best friend uses laptop on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female talking on mobile phone works for computer lying on couch at home
4k00:38Smiling woman greets talking online video call webcam laptop on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female communicates remote computer connection sitting on couch at home. New Year holidays
4k00:28Smiling young woman sits on sofa uses laptop online chatting with best friends on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female distance works for computer typing text on keyboard at cozy home
4k00:10Close up smiling woman buys New Year gifts on internet using smartphone on background Christmas tree. Positive female uses mobile phone online chatting sitting on couch at cozy home. Winter holidays
4k00:16Smiling young woman holding a cup of tea watching Christmas movie on laptop, Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female watching New Year comedy TV series on computer sitting on couch at cozy home
4k00:30Beautiful woman gamer playing online game on tablet on background Christmas tree. Positive female in yellow sweater uses tablet sitting on couch at cozy home. Winter holidays. New Year celebration
Related video keywords
beautifulcelebratingchristmaschristmas holidayschristmas new yearchristmas treeclausclose upcozydecemberdecorateddecoratesdecorationseveningfemalefestivegarlandgifthandheldhandshangshappy new yearholidaysholidays homehomejanuarymagicmerrymoodnewnew yearnightsantasanta clausstandssweaterwinterwomanxmasyear