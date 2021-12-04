All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Santa Claus puts gifts box near Christmas tree decorated with garland and toys. Man grandfather dressed in Santa Claus costume gives gifts to child under Christmas tree. New Year holidays celebration
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083345880
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Santa reveals himself from behind a green screen box, looks into the camera smiles and puts his finger to his lips to shush
hd00:31Young happy joyful family of a mother, father and teen daughter dressed in Santa Claus hat decorating Christmas and New Year tree together at home, putting red ornaments. HD 1080p, Slow motion 240fps
4k00:32Santa Claus putting wrapped presents into red bag close-up, big sack full of toys gifts for kids. Christmas atmosphere concept. Preparing for New Year congratulating children.
4k00:22Santa Claus putting a gift box under the pillow of a girl, and fondling her head, while she is sleeping. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:13KYIV, UKRAINE - September 2019: Happy elves with many presents indoors. Christmas decorated room and elves in green costumes putting packed gifts on the table. Christmas time.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Santa Claus falls asleep while sitting on chair on background fireplace Christmas tree. Old man grandfather dressed as Santa Claus costume sleeping. New Year Christmas winter holidays celebration
4k00:14Santa Claus reading letter with list of gifts from children for Christmas holidays. Old man grandfather dressed as Santa Claus costume sitting on chair on background fireplace Christmas tree. New Year
4k00:12Smiling Santa Claus gives gift in festive red box, stands on background fireplace Christmas tree. Grandfather dressed in Santa Claus costume holds out gift to camera. Christmas holidays, New Year
4k00:31Modern smiling Santa Claus uses laptop fills in holiday cards for children on background burning fireplace, decorated Christmas tree, Happy New Year. Positive Santa Claus works computer answers emails
4k00:36Smiling Santa Claus uses laptop reads letter with list of gifts from children for Christmas holidays. Positive old man grandfather dressed as Santa Claus costume works at computer. Happy New Year
4k00:07Close up Santa Claus looks camera sitting on chair at home on background burning fireplace, Christmas tree. Old man grandfather dressed in Santa Claus costume. New Year winter holidays celebration
4k00:14Smiling Santa Claus looks camera sitting on chair at desk on background burning fireplace, Christmas tree. Positive old man grandfather dressed in Santa Claus costume. Happy New Year winter holidays
Related video keywords
adultboxburningcelebratingchildchildrenchristmaschristmas holidayschristmas treeclauscostumedecemberdecoratesdecorationsdressedeveningfestivefireplacegarlandgift boxgiftsgivesglovesgrandfatherhandhandheldhappy new yearholidayshomejanuarymagicmalemanmerrynewnew yearnew year homenightoldputsredsantasanta claussecretsecret santatoyswinterxmasyear