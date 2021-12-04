All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Portrait upset young woman in Santa Claus hat crosses hands looks camera at home. Sad beautiful female stands on background decorated Christmas tree. New Year celebration. Christmas winter holidays
v
- Stock footage ID: 1083345877
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|811 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Closeup poor young dad with stars hairpins looking miserably on camera playing with his daughter. Young excited girl dressing her father smiling like princess at home celebration party.
4k00:26The young man was tired and he is tormented by sleeplessness. The man should get up for work early tomorrow, and he doesn't sleep yet.
hd00:08Portrait of a European boy smiling at the camera. Emotionally boy laughing at the camera. Beautiful portrait of a boy close-up.
4k00:18Portrait of young serious red-haired boy with freckles inside. Adorable handsome kid looking into camera indoor. Close up emotions of little male child with sad expression on face. Slow motion
4k00:18Portrait of Beautiful Lonely Young Woman Drinking from a Wine Glass in the Dark Kitchen. Depressed and Sad Adult Girl with Alcohol Problem Drinks Alone, Bad Relationships, Work Stress, Other Problems
4k00:23Portrait of upset and sad lonely blonde girl on Christmas holidays. Depressed woman, isolated at home quarantine falls face down into cake. Beautiful lady celebrates New Year holedays alone at kitchen
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Smiling young woman uses laptop online chatting with best friends on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female distance works for computer typing text on keyboard lying on couch at home
4k00:47Smiling young woman talking on cell phone with best friend uses laptop on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female talking on mobile phone works for computer lying on couch at home
4k00:38Smiling woman greets talking online video call webcam laptop on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female communicates remote computer connection sitting on couch at home. New Year holidays
4k00:28Smiling young woman sits on sofa uses laptop online chatting with best friends on background Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female distance works for computer typing text on keyboard at cozy home
4k00:10Close up smiling woman buys New Year gifts on internet using smartphone on background Christmas tree. Positive female uses mobile phone online chatting sitting on couch at cozy home. Winter holidays
4k00:16Smiling young woman holding a cup of tea watching Christmas movie on laptop, Christmas tree. Positive beautiful female watching New Year comedy TV series on computer sitting on couch at cozy home
4k00:30Beautiful woman gamer playing online game on tablet on background Christmas tree. Positive female in yellow sweater uses tablet sitting on couch at cozy home. Winter holidays. New Year celebration
Related video keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautiful femalebrunettecelebratingcelebration holidayschristmaschristmas giftschristmas new yearchristmas treeclauscozycrossescrosses handsdecoratedeveningfacefemalegarlandgifthandshappy new yearhatheadholidayshomelooks cameramerrynewnew yearnightportraitredsadsantasanta claussanta claus hatstandssweaterupsetupset womanwearingwinterwinter holidayswomanxmasyearyellowyoung