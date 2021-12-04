All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The Sharjah Buhaira corniche, is nice place to walk around at easy pace, running or workouts in beautiful surroundings while overlooking the gulf waters.
L
By Lal Nallath
- Stock footage ID: 1083345580
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|25.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:36Panning along coast of Khalid lake. Skyline with skyscrapers. Al Noor island in Sharjah, UAE.
4k00:16Panning along coast of Khalid lake. Skyline with skyscrapers. Al Noor island in Sharjah, UAE.
4k00:09SHARJAH, UAE -May 18 :Sunset life of central souk, May 18, 2017 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
4k00:10SHARJAH, UAE -May 18 :Sunset life of central souk, May 18, 2017 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
hd00:51Urban background, morning cityscape with skyscrapers, blue sky reflecting in blue sea and big metropolis.
Related video keywords
arabarchitectureasiabluebuhairabuildingbuildingsbusinesschinacitycitylinecityscapecoastconstructioncornichedevelopmentdowntownemiratesfuturisticgulfhighislamlandmarklandscapemodernmosquenoorofficeoutdoorprayreflectionreligionrisingriverseasharjahskyskylineskyscraperskyscraperstourismtowertowntraveluaeunitedurbanviewwater