All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Gradient purple and yellow hexagons pattern, motion abstract business and corporate style background
M
By MotionFlow
- Stock footage ID: 1083345466
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|93.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|803 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Abstract seamless loop of 3D render neon circle. Blue and purple neon circles abstract futuristic hi-tech motion background seamless loop. Video 3d animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
4k00:12TV Series COLORFUL neon glow color moving seamless art loop background abstract motion screen background animated box shapes 4K loop lines design 4K laser show looped animation ultraviolet spectrum 4K
4k00:10Abstract creative cosmic background. Hyper jump into another galaxy. Speed of light, neon glowing rays in motion. Beautiful fireworks, colorful explosion, big bang. Moving through stars. Seamless loop
4k00:16Color neon gradient. Moving abstract blurred background. The colors vary with position, producing smooth color transitions. Purple pink blue ultraviolet
4k00:1080s retro futuristic sci-fi seamless loop. Retrowave VJ videogame landscape, neon lights and low poly terrain grid. Stylized vintage vaporwave 3D animation background with mountains, sun and stars. 4K
hd00:20Abstract neon background. Shine ring. Halo around. Sparks particle. Space tunnel. LED color ellipse. Glint glitter. Shimmer loop motion. Empty hole. Glow portal. Pink ball. Slow spin. Bright disc.
hd00:20Abstract neon background. Shine ring. Halo around. Sparks particle. Space tunnel. LED color ellipse. Glint glitter. Shimmer loop motion. Empty hole. Glow portal. Pink ball. Slow spin. Bright disc.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:27Multi colored powder flying in slow motion as camera pulls away and rotates, shot with high speed motion control.
4k00:08Abstract 3d render, geometric background, modern animation, motion design, 4k seamless looped video
4k00:20Color ink splash. Mysterious illusion. Pink smoke cloud puff on blue steam abstract background.
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackdropbackgroundsbluebrightbusinesscolorscompositioncomputercomputer graphiccreativitydarkdecorationdesigndesign elementelegancefashionfuturisticgeometric shapegeometryglowinggraphic designhexagonilluminatedillustrationinternetlightlogo intromodernmosaicmotionnatural phenomenonnightoverlayspatternpixelatedposterpromotionpurpleshapeshinysimplicityspacesparsestripedtechnologyvibrant colorwallpaperwave