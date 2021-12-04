 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Neon blue and green spiral lines, motion abstract business and corporate style background

M

By MotionFlow

  • Stock footage ID: 1083345454
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV164.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.3 MB

Related stock videos

Abstract seamless loop of 3D render neon circle. Blue and purple neon circles abstract futuristic hi-tech motion background seamless loop. Video 3d animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
4k00:08Abstract seamless loop of 3D render neon circle. Blue and purple neon circles abstract futuristic hi-tech motion background seamless loop. Video 3d animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
Abstract digital particle wave and light abstract background ,animation cyber or technology background.
4k00:15Abstract digital particle wave and light abstract background ,animation cyber or technology background.
Abstract seamless looped animation of neon, glowing light tubes, lasers and lines bouncing around and moving forward within a dark tunnel with fog and particles.
4k00:07Abstract seamless looped animation of neon, glowing light tubes, lasers and lines bouncing around and moving forward within a dark tunnel with fog and particles.
Abstract creative cosmic background. Hyper jump into another galaxy. Speed of light, neon glowing rays in motion. Beautiful fireworks, colorful explosion, big bang. Moving through stars. Seamless loop
4k00:10Abstract creative cosmic background. Hyper jump into another galaxy. Speed of light, neon glowing rays in motion. Beautiful fireworks, colorful explosion, big bang. Moving through stars. Seamless loop
Color neon gradient. Moving abstract blurred background. The colors vary with position, producing smooth color transitions. Purple pink blue ultraviolet
4k00:16Color neon gradient. Moving abstract blurred background. The colors vary with position, producing smooth color transitions. Purple pink blue ultraviolet
Super Slow Motion Shot of Water Drop Falling into Neon Water at 1000fps.
4k00:24Super Slow Motion Shot of Water Drop Falling into Neon Water at 1000fps.
Futuristic surface concept with hexagons. Trendy sci-fi technology background with hexagonal pattern. Seamless loop.
4k00:10Futuristic surface concept with hexagons. Trendy sci-fi technology background with hexagonal pattern. Seamless loop.
Blue and Sky Blue Neon color gradient loopable background animation
4k00:20Blue and Sky Blue Neon color gradient loopable background animation

Related video keywords