 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

White romantic hearts on shiny blue background, holidays and Valentines day style background

M

By MotionFlow

  • Stock footage ID: 1083344986
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV485.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Glitter of shooting stars
hd00:20Glitter of shooting stars
Amazing animated White Flower Hearts with sun shining light for you wedding cards, websites. Nice Spring East On Blue Background for wedding and love story video films, presentation.
hd00:17Amazing animated White Flower Hearts with sun shining light for you wedding cards, websites. Nice Spring East On Blue Background for wedding and love story video films, presentation.
blue stripe light lines and laser weapon,ECG,Cardiac arrest,heart stop medical video.
hd00:23blue stripe light lines and laser weapon,ECG,Cardiac arrest,heart stop medical video.
Broken Heart Neon Sign Animating
hd00:10Broken Heart Neon Sign Animating
Spinning diamond detail - loopable 3d animation
hd00:08Spinning diamond detail - loopable 3d animation
Illumination garland decoration blinking on heart shaped bokeh background
hd00:27Illumination garland decoration blinking on heart shaped bokeh background
Spinning blue shinning diamond - loopable 3d animation
hd00:04Spinning blue shinning diamond - loopable 3d animation
Neon Walkthrough Path - Moving Background
hd00:30Neon Walkthrough Path - Moving Background

Related video keywords