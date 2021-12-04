 
Stock video

San Quirico Val d'Orcia, Tuscany Italy - 11 17 2021: Tuscan Valley with Rolling Hills and Farmhouse Belvedere Aerial View

L

By LuigiSonnifero

  • Stock footage ID: 1083344542
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV56.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.1 MB

