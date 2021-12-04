All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Sweet newborn baby is staying awake while being fed from bottle. Kid suckling milk from a bottle and looking at his mommy. Close up.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343963
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|915.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
