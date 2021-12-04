All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Summer landscape with big yellow farm field with sunflowers. Top view of blooming field on hot summer day. Greenery at the backdrop.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343960
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|986 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|141 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:37ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
4k00:14Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:13Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
hd00:22Blossoms fall from trees against beautiful blur orchard blooming background. Slow motion. Bright floral scene with natural lighting.
hd00:14Ripe Vineyard Grapes. Grapes Vineyard Sunset. Tuscany, Italy. Italian Wineyard: Ripe Grapes On Vine For Making White Wine. Wine Grapes Harvest In Italy. Italian Countryside Beautiful Farms Vineyards.
4k00:09Male hand touching a golden wheat ear in the wheat field. Young man's hand moving through wheat field. Boy's hand touching wheat during sunset. Slow motion. 4k footage.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Lockdown shot of woman walking amidst lavender flowers against barn on field during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
Related video keywords
4kaerialagricultural industryagricultureagronomybackgroundbeautifulbloomingblossombrightcolorfulcountryenvironmentfarmfarmingfieldfloralflowerfly overgreengrowinggrowthharvestin bloomlandscapemeadownaturalnaturenature backgroundno peopleoutdoorplantportugalruralskysummersunsunflower farmsunflower fieldsunflower landscapesunflower oilsunflowerssunflowers seedsunlightsunnyungraded videovibrant