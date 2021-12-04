 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

The process of laying marshmallows on the conductor. Pink marshmallows being squeezed from the depositor nozzles. Close up.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343936
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Confectionery factory production stainless steel tank with boiling marshmallow mixture
4k00:27Confectionery factory production stainless steel tank with boiling marshmallow mixture
Industrial mixer whipping marshmallow mixture at confectionery factory. Worker pouring slowly hot syrup into the mixing bowl.
4k00:16Industrial mixer whipping marshmallow mixture at confectionery factory. Worker pouring slowly hot syrup into the mixing bowl.
Marshmallow depositing machine making zephyr at confectionery factory. Moving marshmallows along a conveyor line. Marshmallow zephyr production process closeup.
4k00:11Marshmallow depositing machine making zephyr at confectionery factory. Moving marshmallows along a conveyor line. Marshmallow zephyr production process closeup.
Ready-made creamy marshmallows move by the conveyor belt into the dryer. Marshmallow production on the confectionary factory. Close up.
4k00:21Ready-made creamy marshmallows move by the conveyor belt into the dryer. Marshmallow production on the confectionary factory. Close up.
A number of freshly-made creamy marshmallows moving on the conveyor line. New marshmallows being squeezed at the backdrop. Close view.
4k00:21A number of freshly-made creamy marshmallows moving on the conveyor line. New marshmallows being squeezed at the backdrop. Close view.
Creamy marshmallows being squeezed onto the conveyor belt. Well-coordinated work of the molding machine producing tasty sweets. Process in close up.
4k00:23Creamy marshmallows being squeezed onto the conveyor belt. Well-coordinated work of the molding machine producing tasty sweets. Process in close up.
Finished marshmallow zephyr moves along a conveyor line. Ready-made sweets at the confectionery factory production. Close up.
4k00:17Finished marshmallow zephyr moves along a conveyor line. Ready-made sweets at the confectionery factory production. Close up.
the process of depositing marshmallows or profiteroles on the jigging machine
4k00:17the process of depositing marshmallows or profiteroles on the jigging machine

Related video keywords