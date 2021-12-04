 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Final months pregnant woman stroking big belly in a cozy bedroom. Pregnant woman stands straight, then turns right and left, showing the belly. Close up.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343921
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV611.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
4k00:19Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
Beautiful Pregnant woman caressing her belly. Woman touching her tummy. Happy Expectant mother at home. Gravid girl. Slow motion high speed camera shot 240 fps 4K UHD video
hd00:29Beautiful Pregnant woman caressing her belly. Woman touching her tummy. Happy Expectant mother at home. Gravid girl. Slow motion high speed camera shot 240 fps 4K UHD video
Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
4k00:32Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
Pregnant Mum Listening Music and Relaxing at Home. Portrait Smiling Carefree 30s Woman Dance Enjoyable in Joyful Day. Concept Pregnancy and Party. Happy and Fun Mother Dancing and Preparing Eat 4k
4k00:30Pregnant Mum Listening Music and Relaxing at Home. Portrait Smiling Carefree 30s Woman Dance Enjoyable in Joyful Day. Concept Pregnancy and Party. Happy and Fun Mother Dancing and Preparing Eat 4k
Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
hd00:19Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
4k00:14Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
Mid adult couple expecting a baby while husband caresses the belly of his pregnant african woman. Happy father hands on expecting mother's baby bump while embracing her on couch.
4k00:15Mid adult couple expecting a baby while husband caresses the belly of his pregnant african woman. Happy father hands on expecting mother's baby bump while embracing her on couch.
In the Hospital, Close-up Shot of the Doctor does Ultrasound / Sonogram Procedure to a Pregnant Woman.
4k00:14In the Hospital, Close-up Shot of the Doctor does Ultrasound / Sonogram Procedure to a Pregnant Woman.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Pregnant Woman Working Remotely with Laptop Computer Using Internet and Online Technology. Pregnant Woman Resting on a Sofa with Laptop Computer at Home. Pregnancy, and Internet Technology Concept
4k00:27Pregnant Woman Working Remotely with Laptop Computer Using Internet and Online Technology. Pregnant Woman Resting on a Sofa with Laptop Computer at Home. Pregnancy, and Internet Technology Concept
Mommy and daddy hands on pregnant tummy with stars, white background. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept Close-up. 4K UHD,slowmo
4k00:13Mommy and daddy hands on pregnant tummy with stars, white background. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept Close-up. 4K UHD,slowmo
Authentic shot of young husband embracing with love and care his pregnant wife and caressing her belly with affection at home. Concept of family,couple,life, marriage,parenthood, pregnancy, healthcare
4k00:15Authentic shot of young husband embracing with love and care his pregnant wife and caressing her belly with affection at home. Concept of family,couple,life, marriage,parenthood, pregnancy, healthcare
Woman is putting hands in heart on pregnant tummy with stars on white background. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept. Close-up. 4K UHD, slowmo.
4k00:17Woman is putting hands in heart on pregnant tummy with stars on white background. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept. Close-up. 4K UHD, slowmo.

Related video keywords