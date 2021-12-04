All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Final months pregnant woman stroking big belly in a cozy bedroom. Pregnant woman stands straight, then turns right and left, showing the belly. Close up.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343921
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|611.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
hd00:29Beautiful Pregnant woman caressing her belly. Woman touching her tummy. Happy Expectant mother at home. Gravid girl. Slow motion high speed camera shot 240 fps 4K UHD video
4k00:32Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
4k00:30Pregnant Mum Listening Music and Relaxing at Home. Portrait Smiling Carefree 30s Woman Dance Enjoyable in Joyful Day. Concept Pregnancy and Party. Happy and Fun Mother Dancing and Preparing Eat 4k
hd00:19Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
4k00:14Pregnant woman feeling happy at home while taking care of her child. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
4k00:15Mid adult couple expecting a baby while husband caresses the belly of his pregnant african woman. Happy father hands on expecting mother's baby bump while embracing her on couch.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:27Pregnant Woman Working Remotely with Laptop Computer Using Internet and Online Technology. Pregnant Woman Resting on a Sofa with Laptop Computer at Home. Pregnancy, and Internet Technology Concept
4k00:13Mommy and daddy hands on pregnant tummy with stars, white background. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept Close-up. 4K UHD,slowmo
4k00:15Authentic shot of young husband embracing with love and care his pregnant wife and caressing her belly with affection at home. Concept of family,couple,life, marriage,parenthood, pregnancy, healthcare
Related video keywords
advanced pregnancybabybeautifulbeautybedroombellybirthbodycarechildclose upcolor imageconceptdayearly pregnant motherexpectationsexpectingexpecting womanfamilyhandhappyhappy motherhealth carehealthyholdinghomehome interiorhorizontallifelooking at cameralovematernitymaternity caremommothermotherhoodnewpeoplepregnancypregnantpregnant womanpregnantationpure lovesleepingstomachstroketummywarmwomanyoung