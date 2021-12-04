All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Sleepy newborn kid doesn’t want to wake up lying in mum’s hands. Mother is touching her baby’s plump cheeks trying to wake him up. Close up.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343888
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|467.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Slowly waking up baby opens and closes his eyes sleepily. Caring mother is pressing baby’s cheeks lovingly in attempt to wake him up. Close up.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Little baby opens its mouth in hunger. Mother gives a bottle to her child, it suckles and milk drops appear on its cheek. Close up.
4k00:16Sweet child sleeping tightly in his mom’s hands. Caring momma trying to wake him up by touching little nose lovingly. Adorable sleeping newborn close up.
4k00:12Mommy’s trying to wake her baby up by rubbing its cute cheek. Baby continues to sleep not paying attention to mum’s attempts. Beautiful baby face close up.
4k00:20Infant babe is being fed by his mum from a bottle. Kid suckling milk from the bottle and slowly falling asleep. Close up.
4k00:07Mother’s hand touching her kid’s tiny cheeks and nose while the baby is sleeping. Cute baby doesn’t want to wake up. Sleeping baby in mother’s arms.
4k00:22Sweet little baby eating milk from a bottle in mommy’s hands. Baby finishing the bottle and lets go the bottle pacifier. Suckling baby close up.
4k00:18Newborn baby boy having meal and slowly falling asleep. Tiny boy in mother’s hands going to sleep while feeding. Adorable kid close up.