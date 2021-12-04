All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Two big automatic nozzles turning and mixing the dairy product. Fermented milk being mixed up in a big tank. Butter and cheese manufacturing at modern plant.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343855
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|787.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Cheese manufacturing process. Huge tank for storing and fermenting milk at a dairy factory. Close up of mixing milk in a large stainless steel tank. Food industry.
hd00:26stirring milk in a cheese dairy with a special mixer in a large vat. Pasteurization and mixing of cheese milk. Cheese production in a small family cheese dairy
4k00:09The process of heating milk in a pasteurization tank. Dairy factory. Line production of dairy products
Related video keywords
artisanbusinesscheesecheesemakingcisterncleancloseupcontainercurddairyequipmentfactoryfermentingfoodfreshindustrialindustryinteriorlargeliquidmachinemakingmanufacturemanufacturingmetalmetallicmilkmixmixingmodernnobodyorganicplantpreparationprocessprocessingproductproductionreservoirroundstainlesssteelsterilizedstoragetanktechnologytraditionalvalvewheywhite