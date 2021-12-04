 
Stock video

Two big automatic nozzles turning and mixing the dairy product. Fermented milk being mixed up in a big tank. Butter and cheese manufacturing at modern plant.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343855
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV787.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

