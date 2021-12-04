 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Little white rocking chair for doll’s house. Pretty small piece of furniture on the rotating table. White brickwall at the background. Close up.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343837
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV869.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Baby boy crying in a baby chair and mom comforts him
4k00:36Baby boy crying in a baby chair and mom comforts him
Wedding decor on the chairs , ribbons and flower on white chairs , roses and wild flowers in small vases in the wedding decor , satin ribbons are developed in the wind
hd00:08Wedding decor on the chairs , ribbons and flower on white chairs , roses and wild flowers in small vases in the wedding decor , satin ribbons are developed in the wind
The black old rocking chair there are three chairs at the back and a small boat decor on the table
hd00:08The black old rocking chair there are three chairs at the back and a small boat decor on the table
Funny Exotic Shorthair Cat Playing On Black Leather Chair. Super Funny Purebred Cat.
4k00:06Funny Exotic Shorthair Cat Playing On Black Leather Chair. Super Funny Purebred Cat.
SANTIAGO, CHILE - INTERIOR BEDROOM - A child's bedroom with a single bed and small desk in a house in Santiago, Chile. A stuffed animal and picture frame stand on one end of the desk.
hd00:08SANTIAGO, CHILE - INTERIOR BEDROOM - A child's bedroom with a single bed and small desk in a house in Santiago, Chile. A stuffed animal and picture frame stand on one end of the desk.
Kids room with toys scattered everywhere
hd00:08Kids room with toys scattered everywhere
Movement of the apartment from a small room to the kitchen
hd00:12Movement of the apartment from a small room to the kitchen
zoom out from small wedding gazebo with white chairs, sunny day
hd00:09zoom out from small wedding gazebo with white chairs, sunny day

Related video keywords