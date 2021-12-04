All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Little white rocking chair for doll’s house. Pretty small piece of furniture on the rotating table. White brickwall at the background. Close up.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343837
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|869.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Wedding decor on the chairs , ribbons and flower on white chairs , roses and wild flowers in small vases in the wedding decor , satin ribbons are developed in the wind
hd00:08The black old rocking chair there are three chairs at the back and a small boat decor on the table
hd00:08SANTIAGO, CHILE - INTERIOR BEDROOM - A child's bedroom with a single bed and small desk in a house in Santiago, Chile. A stuffed animal and picture frame stand on one end of the desk.
Related video keywords
animationapartmentartbackgroundboxbrightchairchildchildhoodchildrencolorfulconceptdecordecorationdecorativedesigndollhouseecoecologicalemptyfurniturehomehouseimitationindoorinteriorisolatedkidlamplightliving roomminiaturemodernmotionnewobjectplayplayroomroomrotationshapesitsmalltabletoytoysupwhitewoodwooden