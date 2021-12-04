All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Contrasting blue skies with yellow farmland of sunflowers. Immense flower plantation under the clear blue skies. Slow motion.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343834
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|439.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Blooming rapeseed field on a sunny day. Aerial photography, drone, bird's eye view. The wind flutters the yellow rapeseed flowers. Rich harvest of blooming yellow rapeseed with blue sky and clouds.
hd00:21Blooming canola field. Rape on the field in summer. Bright Yellow rapeseed oil. Flowering rapeseed. Full HD video footage 1080p
4k00:18close-up. Potato plants in white bloom. Green flowering potato bushes planted in rows on a farm field. Potato growing, crop. agriculture. summer sunny day.
Related video keywords
agriculturalagriculturebackgroundbeautifulbeautybigbloombloomingblossombluebrightcoptercountrycountrysidecropenvironmentfarmfarmlandfieldflightfloralflowergreengrowthlandscapelargemeadownaturalnatureoutdoorpanoramicpetalsplantplantationseasonseedskyspringsummersun flowersunflowersunflower fieldsunflower fieldssunflowerssunlightsunnyview