All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Toy wooden piece of furniture in studio. Tiny white nightstand with a cute drawer and shiny golden knob. Toy furniture circling isolated against wall background.
T
By Terelyuk
- Stock footage ID: 1083343813
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Craftsman Arranges Buildings on a Wooden Architectural Layout. Woodworker Made a Toy Miniature and Plans where to Put the Figure. Caucasian Man Focused Addicting Hobby Close-up Shot
hd00:16Stop motion animation with wooden toy furniture. Interior design, moving to new appartement, playng, zero waste educational toys concept
hd00:11Man Made Structure Objects for New Life People. Project for the Presentation Created from Ecological Materials. Entrepreneur Create for the Exhibition a Sample of Calm Living Space. Close-up shot
4k00:43Time-lapse in Nursery. Sun crosses stuffed animals as young couple waits for baby to be born. Waiting to give birth. Cradle, teddy bear, and stuffed lamb animal. Time Passes by in pregnancy. Nesting
Related video keywords
architecturebackgroundbathroomchairchildchildhoodclosecloseupcolorcolorfulcontemporarydecordecorationdesigndiningdolldollhouseeducationemptyequipmentfamilyfunfurniturehealthhouseindoorinsideinteriorisolatedkidlittleminiatureobjectroomrotationseatshotsinglesitsmallstudiostyletabletiletoyupviewwallwoodwooden