 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Huge combine harvester working on the agricultural field and gathering crops. Combiner ruling a big harvester machinery in wheat field.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343780
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV693.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Related stock videos

Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley.
4k00:19Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley.
Aerial view of Carrot harvesting using mechanized harvesting equipment on a agricultural land.
4k00:13Aerial view of Carrot harvesting using mechanized harvesting equipment on a agricultural land.
Aerial: Lonely tractor plow the wheat field Plow the field.
4k00:15Aerial: Lonely tractor plow the wheat field Plow the field.
Aerial view of combine harvester. Harvest of rapeseed field. Industrial background on agricultural theme. Biofuel from Czech countryside. Agriculture and environment in European Union.
4k00:35Aerial view of combine harvester. Harvest of rapeseed field. Industrial background on agricultural theme. Biofuel from Czech countryside. Agriculture and environment in European Union.
Smooth tracking aerial drone shot of a combine harvester unloading grain into a semi truck trailer in a wheat field while harvesting the crop in Eastern Washington State.
4k00:17Smooth tracking aerial drone shot of a combine harvester unloading grain into a semi truck trailer in a wheat field while harvesting the crop in Eastern Washington State.
15.07.16 – Tetiiv, Ukraine. Combine, field and sunrise. Reach success in agribusiness.
4k00:1115.07.16 – Tetiiv, Ukraine. Combine, field and sunrise. Reach success in agribusiness.
Male Hands Farmer Driver On Steering Wheel Combine Harvest On Agricultural Field. View From Inside Tractor Driver Turns Steering Wheel Agricultural Machine. Prores, Slow Motion, 4k
4k00:15Male Hands Farmer Driver On Steering Wheel Combine Harvest On Agricultural Field. View From Inside Tractor Driver Turns Steering Wheel Agricultural Machine. Prores, Slow Motion, 4k
Smooth tracking dolly type aerial drone shot of a semi truck trailer, tractor and bank out wagon filled with grain driving in a wheat field while harvesting the crop in Eastern Washington State.
4k00:21Smooth tracking dolly type aerial drone shot of a semi truck trailer, tractor and bank out wagon filled with grain driving in a wheat field while harvesting the crop in Eastern Washington State.
Same model in other videos
Agricultural farmer shearing the sheep. White wool shearing from the sheep.
4k00:19Agricultural farmer shearing the sheep. White wool shearing from the sheep.
Massive harvesting machine approaching in the field of ripe wheat. Combine slowly riding through rural cutting yellow stalks of wheat. Agricultural field after harvest.
4k00:11Massive harvesting machine approaching in the field of ripe wheat. Combine slowly riding through rural cutting yellow stalks of wheat. Agricultural field after harvest.
Modern combine harvester mowing yellow wheat spikelets. Huge harvesting shears cutting golden wheat. The clouds of dust rise behind the machine.
4k00:11Modern combine harvester mowing yellow wheat spikelets. Huge harvesting shears cutting golden wheat. The clouds of dust rise behind the machine.
Big yellow combine harvester working at the field of ripe wheat. Combiner in a blue overall rules the powerful harvester machine.
4k00:13Big yellow combine harvester working at the field of ripe wheat. Combiner in a blue overall rules the powerful harvester machine.
Combine moving through rural field cutting yellow stalks of barley. Grain harvester working in field gathering crop of wheat. Concept of agronomy or harvesting. Front view.
4k00:22Combine moving through rural field cutting yellow stalks of barley. Grain harvester working in field gathering crop of wheat. Concept of agronomy or harvesting. Front view.
Modern combine harvester working in the field. Farmer gets on a combine. Combine machine is gathering ripe wheat. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley.
4k00:10Modern combine harvester working in the field. Farmer gets on a combine. Combine machine is gathering ripe wheat. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley.
Sheep shearing by electric machine. Farmer shearing white sheep for production of wool fleece. Man cutting wool on a sheep with clipper.
4k00:20Sheep shearing by electric machine. Farmer shearing white sheep for production of wool fleece. Man cutting wool on a sheep with clipper.
Farmer shearing the wool from sheep. Adult farmer shearing curly wool.
4k00:22Farmer shearing the wool from sheep. Adult farmer shearing curly wool.

Related video keywords