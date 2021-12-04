 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Lighted surgery room containing futuristic innovative surgical equipment. Robotic arms decorated by Santa’s cap peel off tangerines

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343759
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV433.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Robotic surgery for neurosurgery operation. Close up of machine arm surgeon in futuristic operation room
4k00:10Robotic surgery for neurosurgery operation. Close up of machine arm surgeon in futuristic operation room
KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Hi-tech machine for surgical operations makes precise moves to decorate Christmas tree. Futuristic equipment perform delicate work. Robotic machine in the operation room.
4k00:17KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Hi-tech machine for surgical operations makes precise moves to decorate Christmas tree. Futuristic equipment perform delicate work. Robotic machine in the operation room.
KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Robotic arm with Christmas cap on. Super precise moves of Da Vinci manipulators to decorate Christmas tree. Innovative surgery equipment in operating room close up.
4k00:12KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Robotic arm with Christmas cap on. Super precise moves of Da Vinci manipulators to decorate Christmas tree. Innovative surgery equipment in operating room close up.
KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Gaze at the precise work of the Da Vinci system while decorating the fur-tree. Hi-tech robotic system in the modern surgery room. View from below.
4k00:10KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Gaze at the precise work of the Da Vinci system while decorating the fur-tree. Hi-tech robotic system in the modern surgery room. View from below.
Close up of surgery robotic machine. Medical surgical room healthcare intelligence in hospital
4k00:17Close up of surgery robotic machine. Medical surgical room healthcare intelligence in hospital
KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Medical robot da Vinci for surgery. Surgeon medical robot da Vinci surgery technology machine
4k00:14KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Medical robot da Vinci for surgery. Surgeon medical robot da Vinci surgery technology machine
KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Da Vinci surgery machine at Hospital. Close up of surgery using by robotic system da Vinci
4k00:14KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Da Vinci surgery machine at Hospital. Close up of surgery using by robotic system da Vinci
Futuristic surgical equipment decorating Christmas tree. High technological equipment hanging Christmas garland on the fir-tree. Close up.
4k00:10Futuristic surgical equipment decorating Christmas tree. High technological equipment hanging Christmas garland on the fir-tree. Close up.

Related video keywords