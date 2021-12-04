 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cute little baby is hungry and opening its mouth ready to eat. Caring mother gives baby a bottle. Baby takes the milk bottle.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343756
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV972.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Loving happy mom teaching cute kid daughter learning kneading dough with rolling pin, funny child girl helping mother preparing cookies cooking baking pastry playing in modern kitchen at home
4k00:21Loving happy mom teaching cute kid daughter learning kneading dough with rolling pin, funny child girl helping mother preparing cookies cooking baking pastry playing in modern kitchen at home
Happy family mom dad and kid daughter kneading dough baking pastry play with flour cooking together, young parents teaching child girl learning prepare cookies laughing having fun in modern kitchen
4k00:08Happy family mom dad and kid daughter kneading dough baking pastry play with flour cooking together, young parents teaching child girl learning prepare cookies laughing having fun in modern kitchen
A little cute ten-months-baby-girl with cooking hoods on her head is sitting on the kitchen floor, she is heavily soiled with wheat flour - she's playing cook
hd00:15A little cute ten-months-baby-girl with cooking hoods on her head is sitting on the kitchen floor, she is heavily soiled with wheat flour - she's playing cook
Cute little baby feeding with a spoon at the table, boy eating solid foods
hd00:30Cute little baby feeding with a spoon at the table, boy eating solid foods
Funny artistic father and cute little kid son singing song in kitchen, happy family dad with child boy holding spoon ladle kitchenware microphones enjoy karaoke dancing having fun in kitchen together
4k00:15Funny artistic father and cute little kid son singing song in kitchen, happy family dad with child boy holding spoon ladle kitchenware microphones enjoy karaoke dancing having fun in kitchen together
A cute little girl enjoys a delicious ice cream cone during the summer. Child with ice cream on a walk in the city park
hd00:17A cute little girl enjoys a delicious ice cream cone during the summer. Child with ice cream on a walk in the city park
A small child alone eats baby food with a spoon from a saucer spilling into porridge
hd00:49A small child alone eats baby food with a spoon from a saucer spilling into porridge
little girl child drinking milk. healthy eating a child eating breakfast kid dream concept. daughter girl in kitchen drinks yogurt milk and kefir licks her lips. positive kid smiling having breakfast
4k00:28little girl child drinking milk. healthy eating a child eating breakfast kid dream concept. daughter girl in kitchen drinks yogurt milk and kefir licks her lips. positive kid smiling having breakfast
Same model in other videos
Little baby opens its mouth in hunger. Mother gives a bottle to her child, it suckles and milk drops appear on its cheek. Close up.
4k00:16Little baby opens its mouth in hunger. Mother gives a bottle to her child, it suckles and milk drops appear on its cheek. Close up.
Sweet child sleeping tightly in his mom’s hands. Caring momma trying to wake him up by touching little nose lovingly. Adorable sleeping newborn close up.
4k00:16Sweet child sleeping tightly in his mom’s hands. Caring momma trying to wake him up by touching little nose lovingly. Adorable sleeping newborn close up.
Mommy’s trying to wake her baby up by rubbing its cute cheek. Baby continues to sleep not paying attention to mum’s attempts. Beautiful baby face close up.
4k00:12Mommy’s trying to wake her baby up by rubbing its cute cheek. Baby continues to sleep not paying attention to mum’s attempts. Beautiful baby face close up.
Infant babe is being fed by his mum from a bottle. Kid suckling milk from the bottle and slowly falling asleep. Close up.
4k00:20Infant babe is being fed by his mum from a bottle. Kid suckling milk from the bottle and slowly falling asleep. Close up.
Mother’s hand touching her kid’s tiny cheeks and nose while the baby is sleeping. Cute baby doesn’t want to wake up. Sleeping baby in mother’s arms.
4k00:07Mother’s hand touching her kid’s tiny cheeks and nose while the baby is sleeping. Cute baby doesn’t want to wake up. Sleeping baby in mother’s arms.
Sweet little baby eating milk from a bottle in mommy’s hands. Baby finishing the bottle and lets go the bottle pacifier. Suckling baby close up.
4k00:22Sweet little baby eating milk from a bottle in mommy’s hands. Baby finishing the bottle and lets go the bottle pacifier. Suckling baby close up.
Newborn baby boy having meal and slowly falling asleep. Tiny boy in mother’s hands going to sleep while feeding. Adorable kid close up.
4k00:18Newborn baby boy having meal and slowly falling asleep. Tiny boy in mother’s hands going to sleep while feeding. Adorable kid close up.
Adorable child in mother’s hands ready to have meal. Little kid refuses to take the bottle first but then takes it and starts to eat. Close up.
4k00:24Adorable child in mother’s hands ready to have meal. Little kid refuses to take the bottle first but then takes it and starts to eat. Close up.

Related video keywords