 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

KYIV, UKRAINE - August 2021: Huge building being demolished with the help of a tractor. Excavator with a long claw breaking walls of the ruined building. View from the above.

T

By Terelyuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343753
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV588 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV59.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.7 MB

Related stock videos

Demolition building after nature disease. Urban excavator destruction demolishing.
4k00:44Demolition building after nature disease. Urban excavator destruction demolishing.
Urban excavator destruction demolishing. Demolition building after nature disease.
4k00:20Urban excavator destruction demolishing. Demolition building after nature disease.
Destruction excavator house demolishing. Demolition building by machine.
4k00:29Destruction excavator house demolishing. Demolition building by machine.
Excavator riches high to demolish floors and walls of a concrete structure. Broken pieces of concrete falling on the ground with the clouds of dust.
4k00:16Excavator riches high to demolish floors and walls of a concrete structure. Broken pieces of concrete falling on the ground with the clouds of dust.
Ukraine, Kiev - 11 16 2013: Old houses are being destroyed in the city center to build new expensive buildings, excavators are demolishing stone, brick and concrete day and night. Timelapse.
hd00:56Ukraine, Kiev - 11 16 2013: Old houses are being destroyed in the city center to build new expensive buildings, excavators are demolishing stone, brick and concrete day and night. Timelapse.
Ukraine, Kiev - 11 16 2013: Old houses are being destroyed in the city center to build new expensive buildings, excavators are demolishing stone, brick and concrete day and night. Timelapse.
hd00:52Ukraine, Kiev - 11 16 2013: Old houses are being destroyed in the city center to build new expensive buildings, excavators are demolishing stone, brick and concrete day and night. Timelapse.
Heavy machinery dismantling the old building. Excavator disassembling the ruins of the construction. View from above.
4k00:16Heavy machinery dismantling the old building. Excavator disassembling the ruins of the construction. View from above.
Destructive demolition building by excavator. Construction of destroyed house.
4k00:19Destructive demolition building by excavator. Construction of destroyed house.

Related video keywords