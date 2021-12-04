All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Black Fast street food cart with awning icon isolated on white background. Urban kiosk. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083343210
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|7.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Glowing neon line Asian noodles in bowl and chopsticks icon isolated on black background. Street fast food. Korean, Japanese, Chinese food. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black Sandwich icon isolated on white background. Hamburger icon. Burger food symbol. Cheeseburger sign. Street fast food menu. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Fast street food cart with awning icon isolated on white background. Urban kiosk. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Asian noodles in paper box and chopsticks icon isolated on white background. Street fast food. Korean, Japanese, Chinese food. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Asian noodles in paper box and chopsticks icon isolated on white background. Street fast food. Korean, Japanese, Chinese food. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Asian noodles in bowl icon isolated on white background. Street fast food. Korean, Japanese, Chinese food. 4K Video motion graphic animation .