 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black Hotel sign for traffic icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343159
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP47 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

Related stock videos

New Notification Icon. Ringing bell. Service call. Christmas decor. 3d illustration
hd00:06New Notification Icon. Ringing bell. Service call. Christmas decor. 3d illustration
LAS VEGAS - APR 11: Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip on April 11, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The strip has approximately 6.8 km (4.2 mi) long and featured with world class hotels and casinos.
hd00:07LAS VEGAS - APR 11: Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip on April 11, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The strip has approximately 6.8 km (4.2 mi) long and featured with world class hotels and casinos.
Black line Hotel luggage cart with suitcase icon isolated on white background. Traveling baggage sign. Travel luggage icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Hotel luggage cart with suitcase icon isolated on white background. Traveling baggage sign. Travel luggage icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Glowing neon line Hotel sign for traffic icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Hotel sign for traffic icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
White line Hotel sign for traffic icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Hotel sign for traffic icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Glowing neon line Hotel slippers icon isolated on black background. Flip flops sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Hotel slippers icon isolated on black background. Flip flops sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Hotel slippers icon isolated on white background. Flip flops sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Hotel slippers icon isolated on white background. Flip flops sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Hotel luggage cart with suitcase icon isolated on white background. Traveling baggage sign. Travel luggage icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Hotel luggage cart with suitcase icon isolated on white background. Traveling baggage sign. Travel luggage icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

Related video keywords