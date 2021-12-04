 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black Compass icon isolated on white background. Windrose navigation symbol. Wind rose sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343156
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP47.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.2 MB

Related stock videos

Glowing neon line Map pin icon isolated on black background. Navigation, pointer, location, map, gps, direction, place, compass, search concept. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Map pin icon isolated on black background. Navigation, pointer, location, map, gps, direction, place, compass, search concept. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Glowing neon line Map pin icon isolated on black background. Navigation, pointer, location, map, gps, direction, place, compass, search concept. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Map pin icon isolated on black background. Navigation, pointer, location, map, gps, direction, place, compass, search concept. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
3d rendering glowing blue purple neon laser light with wireframe thick symbol of angle double arrow up with rounded corner in empty space corner seamless fade animation
4k00:063d rendering glowing blue purple neon laser light with wireframe thick symbol of angle double arrow up with rounded corner in empty space corner seamless fade animation
Black Wind rose icon isolated on white background. Compass icon for travel. Navigation design. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black Wind rose icon isolated on white background. Compass icon for travel. Navigation design. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black Wind rose icon isolated on white background. Compass icon for travel. Navigation design. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Wind rose icon isolated on white background. Compass icon for travel. Navigation design. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Compass screen apps on smartphone for navigation icon isolated on white background. Application compass for navigation, app map. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Compass screen apps on smartphone for navigation icon isolated on white background. Application compass for navigation, app map. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black line Wind rose icon isolated on white background. Compass icon for travel. Navigation design. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Wind rose icon isolated on white background. Compass icon for travel. Navigation design. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Drawing compass icon isolated on white background. Compasses sign. Drawing and educational tools. Geometric instrument. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Drawing compass icon isolated on white background. Compasses sign. Drawing and educational tools. Geometric instrument. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

Related video keywords