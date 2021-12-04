All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Black USA Independence day icon isolated on white background. 4th of July. United States of America country. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083343057
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|5.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Police tribute Flag Transition waving in wind video footage Full HD. Thin blue line flag law enforcement. American Flag with Thin Blue Line. Grunge Aged Background. Monochrome gamut. Black and white
hd00:20Thin Blue Line police flag Closeup 1080p Full HD 1920X1080. Thin blue line flag law enforcement symbol. American Flag with Thin Blue Line. Grunge Aged Background. Monochrome gamut. Black and white
hd00:20American Police Flag. Wave Loop waving in wind. Realistic Thin Blue Line Flag background. American police Flag Looping Closeup 1080p Full HD 1920X1080 footage. American police law enforcement country
hd00:20American police waving flag. National 3d Thin Blue Line flag waving. Sign of American police seamless loop animation. Thin Blue Line flag HD resolution Background. American police flag Closeup 1080p
hd00:24Afro-American Flag Wave Loop waving in wind. Realistic closeup Pan-African Flag background. Afro-American Flag Looping Closeup. Video of Pan-African sign waving. UNIA seamlessly looping flag. US Pan-A
hd00:20We support police flag video waving in wind. Realistic Thin Blue Line Flag background. American police Flag Looping Closeup 1080p Full HD 1920X1080 footage. American police law enforcement flag
Related video keywords
44k4th4th of julyamericaamericananimationbackgroundbannerblackcardcelebratecelebrationcircledaydesigneventflagfourthfreedomgreetinghappyholidayiconillustrationindependencejulylabellibertylongmemorialnationalpatriotpatrioticpatriotismposterrepublicroundshadowsignstarstatessymboltemplatetraditionalunitedusavideowhiteyellow