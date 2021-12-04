 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1083343036
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP47.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.2 MB

Related stock videos

Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Street fast food menu. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Street fast food menu. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black line Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Hotdog sandwich icon isolated on white background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
White line Hotdog sandwich with mustard icon isolated on black background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Hotdog sandwich with mustard icon isolated on black background. Sausage icon. Fast food sign. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

Related video keywords