0

Stock video

Demre, Turkey - 14th of October 2021: 4K - Kid swimming in the sea with modern beach in the background

K

By Kaspriestess

  • Stock footage ID: 1083342211
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4166.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV46.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.3 MB

