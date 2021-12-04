 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Alanya, Turkey - December 2021: Lighthouse in the port on a sunny day against the blue sky.

A

By Amerigo_images

  • Stock footage ID: 1083342151
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV661.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Istanbul Maidens Towers Sunset Sky Aerial. Cargo ship sails into Bosphorus Sea off the Maidens Towers shore. Kiz Kulesi drone footage
4k00:33Istanbul Maidens Towers Sunset Sky Aerial. Cargo ship sails into Bosphorus Sea off the Maidens Towers shore. Kiz Kulesi drone footage
Beautiful passenger ship sails in to night at Kadikoy, Istanbul
hd00:20Beautiful passenger ship sails in to night at Kadikoy, Istanbul
Pan right to Maiden's Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. The Maiden's Tower is the age-old symbol of love and romance in Istanbul
hd00:17Pan right to Maiden's Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. The Maiden's Tower is the age-old symbol of love and romance in Istanbul
Aerial view of Lighthouse and 'Knidos' or 'Cnidus' an ancient city in 'Tekir burnu' peninsula/Datca town,Mugla province-Turkey.
4k01:03Aerial view of Lighthouse and 'Knidos' or 'Cnidus' an ancient city in 'Tekir burnu' peninsula/Datca town,Mugla province-Turkey.
Lighthouse of Alexandroupolis tilt movement
hd00:12Lighthouse of Alexandroupolis tilt movement
istanbul famous lighthouse leander's maiden's tower illuminated at night on bosphorus sea.mov
4k00:15istanbul famous lighthouse leander's maiden's tower illuminated at night on bosphorus sea.mov
ship with tourists go out of bay - Alanya Turkey
hd00:30ship with tourists go out of bay - Alanya Turkey
Rumeli Feneri, Istanbul, Turkey - August 2021: Rumeli Feneri Ship Port and Rumeli Lighthouse in Sariyer district. View of fishing boats in the port.
4k00:15Rumeli Feneri, Istanbul, Turkey - August 2021: Rumeli Feneri Ship Port and Rumeli Lighthouse in Sariyer district. View of fishing boats in the port.

Related video keywords