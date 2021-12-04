All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Alanya, Turkey - December 2021: The setting sun illuminates the seaside and the traffic road in Kestel.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083342148
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|517.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Finike, Turkey - 12th of January 2020: 4K Snow covered mountains and serpentinous seaside road
4k00:07Finike, Turkey - 12th of January 2020: 4K Serpentinous seaside road and snow covered mountains
4k00:08Finike, Turkey - 12th of January 2020: 4K Dangerous curving road and a speed limit sign, "Attention: a truck can pop up"
4k00:17Hyperlapse view from moving car traveling in Turkey Bodrum. POV on board camera. Car driving on highway then in city, blurred timelapse, road trip
Related video keywords
abovealanyaasphaltbeachbeautifulbluecitycity lifecityscapecoastcoastlinecurvedistricteditorialeveninghighwaykestelmotionmountainmovementmovingnatureoutdoorspalmpalm treesresidentialroadroadwayseaseascapeseasideshorestreetsunsetsunshinetime lapsetimelapsetourismtowntownscapetraffictransporttraveltripturkeyurbanviewwaterfrontwavesway