All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cartagena, Colombia, 18 October, 2021: Scenic colorful streets of Cartagena in historic Getsemani district near Walled City, Ciudad Amurallada
e
By eskystudio
- Stock footage ID: 1083339928
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|241.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|55.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.9 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
ancientantiquearchitectureattractionbarriobluebuildingbuilding exteriorcaribbeancartagenacartagena de indiascastlecatholicchurchcityclear skycolombiacolonialcolonial stylecolorcolorful buildingscuidad amuralladadestinationfortgategetsemanigroup of peopleheritagehistorichistoricalhistorylandmarklookout towermarketoldoutdoorsreligionsouth americaspanishstatuestreettourismtowntown squaretravel destinationstravel locationsunescourban scenewallyellow