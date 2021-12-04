 
Nakhodka, Russia - November 13, 2021: Aerial orbital shot of a RISE SHINE container cargo ship stands aground after a storm with floating boom around the ship to prevent the spread of petroleum. View

By Evgeny Bakhchev

  • Stock footage ID: 1083339598
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4174.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV46.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.3 MB

