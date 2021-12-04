All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - November 29 2021 : The bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau is back open after prolonged pandemic closures
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083339148
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|910.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - November 29 2021 : The bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau is back open after prolonged pandemic closures
hd00:14Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - November 29 2021 : The bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau is back open after prolonged pandemic closures
4k00:07Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - November 29 2021 : Aerial view of downtown Ottawa after the first snow fall of the year. The city is undergoing a construction boom due to the pandemic
4k00:09Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - November 29 2021 : Aerial view of downtown Ottawa after the first snow fall of the year. The city is undergoing a construction boom due to the pandemic