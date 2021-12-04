 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

4K Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. Tropical forest with smoke and fog.

A

By Andromeda stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083338284
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV406.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.6 MB

Related stock videos

Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
4k00:14Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
Aerial view of a village in the lush green rain cloud cover tropical rain forest mountain during the rainy season in the northern Thailand
hd00:40Aerial view of a village in the lush green rain cloud cover tropical rain forest mountain during the rainy season in the northern Thailand
Air pollution caused by fire on dump site. Clouds of smoke above the waste land, aerial footage. Fire reasons in spring 2020. landfill fire, waste disposed of in a landfill ignites and spreads
4k00:34Air pollution caused by fire on dump site. Clouds of smoke above the waste land, aerial footage. Fire reasons in spring 2020. landfill fire, waste disposed of in a landfill ignites and spreads
Flying over the high mountains above the clouds in beautiful nature, Yedigoller, Turkey, Summer 2017
4k00:18Flying over the high mountains above the clouds in beautiful nature, Yedigoller, Turkey, Summer 2017
Aerial view of big smoke clouds and fire on the field. Flying over wildfire and plumes of smoke. Natural disaster due to extreme heat and climate change. 4K, UHD
4k00:18Aerial view of big smoke clouds and fire on the field. Flying over wildfire and plumes of smoke. Natural disaster due to extreme heat and climate change. 4K, UHD
Aerial footage of rainforest. Jungle rain forest and clouds
4k00:19Aerial footage of rainforest. Jungle rain forest and clouds
aerial view of rainbow in the mountains, flying in a rainbow in the rain, aerial view of Rainbow in mountain landscape, Rainbow in the Mountains and Dramatic Mountain Clouds After the Rain
4k00:18aerial view of rainbow in the mountains, flying in a rainbow in the rain, aerial view of Rainbow in mountain landscape, Rainbow in the Mountains and Dramatic Mountain Clouds After the Rain

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

SLOW MOTION: Beautiful mist rolls behind a turquoise swell approaching exotic island before a violent rainstorm. Cinematic shot of dark clouds gathering above mountains looking over the powerful ocean
4k00:25SLOW MOTION: Beautiful mist rolls behind a turquoise swell approaching exotic island before a violent rainstorm. Cinematic shot of dark clouds gathering above mountains looking over the powerful ocean
Anchorage, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of streams and trees near Anchorage, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:30Anchorage, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of streams and trees near Anchorage, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Anchorage, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of streams, grasslands and trees near Anchorage, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:21Anchorage, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of streams, grasslands and trees near Anchorage, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.

Related video keywords