All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4K Sky Time lapse, Beautiful background, Sky Timelapse of skyscrapers.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083338242
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|57.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Flying through heavenly beautiful sunny cloudscape. Amazing timelapse of golden fluffy clouds moving softly on the sky and the sun shining through the clouds with beautiful rays and lens flare.
hd00:14Camera follows hipster millennial young woman in orange jacket running up on top of mountain summit at sunset, jumps on top of rocks, raises arms into air, happy and drunk on life, youth and happiness
4k00:27Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:10Beautiful sunrise world skyline. Planet earth from space. Planet Earth rotating animation. Clip contains space, planet, galaxy, stars, cosmos, sea, earth, sunset, globe. 4k 3D Render. Images from NASA
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:20Bottom up view of lush green foliage of trees with afternoon sun. Walking through the forest with large green trees. Summer background, UHD, 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:31Aerial view of skyscrapers and buildings in Manhattan, New York City skyline, day light in the winter. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:30AERIAL: Over Brandenburger Tor with almost no People in Berlin, Germany due to Corona Virus COVID19 Pandemic in Beautiful Sunset Light
Related video keywords
airamazingatmospherebackgroundbeautifulblueblue energybrightclearcloudclouds skycloudscapecloudycolorfuldarkdaydaylightduskeveningfluffyheavenlandscapelightmotionnaturalnatureorangeoutdoorrainbowray lightredsceneskyskyscraperssmokestormsummersunsunlightsunnysunrisesunsettime lapseviewwallpaperweatherwhitewindyellow