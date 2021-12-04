 
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. NOVEMBER 14 2021. Camera crew outside Sydney Town Hall at Afghanistan demo.

By M. W. Hunt

  • Stock footage ID: 1083336505
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4422.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV105.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV20.8 MB

