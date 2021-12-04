All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. NOVEMBER 14 2021. Camera crew outside Sydney Town Hall at Afghanistan demo.
M
By M. W. Hunt
- Stock footage ID: 1083336505
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|422.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|105.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11TALOQAN/AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 14 2013: Village Elders, teachers and students attend opening of new school building in a remote area of Taloqan province in northern Afghanistan.
hd00:19TALOQAN/AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 14 2013: Village Elders, teachers and students attend opening of new school building in a remote area of Taloqan province in northern Afghanistan.
hd00:15TALOQAN/AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 14 2013: 4: Village Elders, teachers and students attend opening of new school building in a remote area of Taloqan province in northern Afghanistan.
hd00:12TALOQAN/AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 14 2013: Village Elders, teachers and students attend opening of new school building in a remote area of Taloqan province in northern Afghanistan.
hd00:27Kabul, Afghanistan, Circa 2011: Afghan Police Trainee holds pistol on bad guy and commands in Arabic for him to exit the building in Kabul, Afghanistan, Circa 2011
Related video keywords
afghanafghan flagafghanistanafghanistan demonstrationanti talibanasian australiansaustraliabrisbane commutebrisbane commuterscamera crewcovid 19 maskscovid maskscrowdscustomersdenounce the taliban regimeflagsgeneral publicgrowthjacaranda leavesjacaranda mimosifoliajacaranda treejacaranda tree branchlavender treemasksmediamimosifoliamimosifolia treenaturalnaturenswpedestriansrallyreportingrush hourseasonsshoppersshoppingsignsskysunlightsydney commutesydney commuterssydney crowdssydney town halltaliban protestwalkingwork forceworkforce