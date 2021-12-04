 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 01 2021. Sydney cityscape hidden in storm clouds.

M

By M. W. Hunt

  • Stock footage ID: 1083336481
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV165.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Sydney, NSW / Australia - 4K Time lapse of thunder storm over Sydney city with Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour bridge in foreground
4k00:08Sydney, NSW / Australia - 4K Time lapse of thunder storm over Sydney city with Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour bridge in foreground
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 01 2021. Storm time lapse clouds over Sydney cityscape.
4k00:20SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA. DECEMBER 01 2021. Storm time lapse clouds over Sydney cityscape.
Sydney, Australia - Mar 25, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky in an approaching storm. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
4k00:29Sydney, Australia - Mar 25, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky in an approaching storm. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
Sydney, Australia - Mar 25, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky in an approaching storm. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
4k00:29Sydney, Australia - Mar 25, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky in an approaching storm. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
Sydney, NSW / Australia - October 5th 2018: time lapse of storm moving over Sydney
4k00:22Sydney, NSW / Australia - October 5th 2018: time lapse of storm moving over Sydney
Sydney, Australia – Apr 15, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
4k00:37Sydney, Australia – Apr 15, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
Sydney, Australia – Apr 15, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
4k00:15Sydney, Australia – Apr 15, 2021: Dramatic late afternoon sky. Elevated view in slow pan across the horizon to reveal Anzac Parade in Kingsford below.
Brisbane, Queensland Australia 06 17 2021: Rainy day in Brisbane city during a winter day in Australia
hd00:11Brisbane, Queensland Australia 06 17 2021: Rainy day in Brisbane city during a winter day in Australia

Related video keywords