All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Palhoça, Santa Catarina, Brazil - 11 12 2021: Aerial view of kiosks selling drinks and food in Guarda do Embaú Beach
C
- Stock footage ID: 1083333007
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|168.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Amazon rainforest trees on fire with smoke in illegal deforestation to open area for agriculture. Concept of deforestation, environmental damage, climate change and global warming. Para state, Brazil.
hd00:26Swimming cute wild sea turtle (Chelonia Mydas) in the blue ocean. Underwater scuba diving with sea turtle. Exotic island vacation with snorkeling. Wildlife on the tropical coral reef.
4k00:23Drone aerial view dolly side panning over paradise beach sunrise, South America, Santa Catarina, Brazil
4k00:17Thick plumes of dark SMOKE rise from a Amazon rain forest in Brazil that is on fire and burning due to deforestation. Dark yellow, black, and gray smoke billows into the sky.
hd00:35Swimming sea turtle and sandy seabed. Underwater video from scuba diving with the turtles. Wild sea animal in the tropical ocean. Marine life in the shallow water.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37Man holding the chop knife to peeling and shelling a green fresh coconut on the beach, Rio de Janeiro
4k00:12Aerial hyperlapse bird�s eye view of roads in the middle of the forest. Imigrantes road with cars moving different directions. Sao Paulo, Brazil
4k00:32RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 2020: Aerial helicopter panorama of Rio de Janeiro with Christ the Redeemer Statue on the top of Corcovado Hill. Wide angle view with warm sunrise colors.
Related video keywords
aerial viewaerial view beachamazing beachapa da baleia francaareaatlanticbarrabeautifulbrazilbraziliancoastcoastal ecosystemcoastal landscapecoastlinedunesenvironmentenvironmentalenvironmental protectionflorianopolisflorianópolisfloripafozguarda do embauguarda do embaúlandscapemadre rivernatureoceanoutdoorpalhocapalhoçapeninsulariversanta catarinaseaseasidesouth americasummertourismtraveltravel destinationvacationwaterwild beachwonderful beach