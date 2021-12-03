 
Laguna, Santa Catarina, Brazil - 11 04 2021: Aerial view of dunes on Praia Grande (Big Beach), Cabo de Santa Marta

C

By Caio Pederneiras

  • Stock footage ID: 1083332944
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV410.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV106.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV20.9 MB

