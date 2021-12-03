 
Stock video

Laguna, Santa Catarina, Brazil - 11 04 2021: Aerial view of docas area in the historic center of the city

By Caio Pederneiras

  • Stock footage ID: 1083332848
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV259.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV84.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.6 MB

Related stock videos

Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, aerial view of the historical district of Pelourinho showing colourful colonial buildings at twilight. Dolly right.
4k00:14Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, aerial view of the historical district of Pelourinho showing colourful colonial buildings at twilight. Dolly right.
Aerial View of Suburban Rio de janeiro, brazil. Baixada fluminense. Poverty, population, other side of turistic city
hd00:15Aerial View of Suburban Rio de janeiro, brazil. Baixada fluminense. Poverty, population, other side of turistic city
Aerial images of the historic city of Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais.
4k00:17Aerial images of the historic city of Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais.
Aerial view of Pelourinho, Ancient mansions, ruins, historical center of Bahia, Brazil, Carnival place in Salvador city, Bahia, Brazil.
4k00:26Aerial view of Pelourinho, Ancient mansions, ruins, historical center of Bahia, Brazil, Carnival place in Salvador city, Bahia, Brazil.
Salvador da Bahia, Brazil - December 22, 2018: Aerial view of the historical district of Pelourinho showing colourful colonial buildings at twilight.
hd00:29Salvador da Bahia, Brazil - December 22, 2018: Aerial view of the historical district of Pelourinho showing colourful colonial buildings at twilight.
Aerial view of Minhocao, no cars in the avenue in Sao Paulo downtown, empty during Covid-19 Quarantine, Brazil
hd00:15Aerial view of Minhocao, no cars in the avenue in Sao Paulo downtown, empty during Covid-19 Quarantine, Brazil
Aerial View of Obelisk and Ibirapuera Park of Sao Paulo city, Brazil
4k00:18Aerial View of Obelisk and Ibirapuera Park of Sao Paulo city, Brazil
Aerial view of Tulhas Market and historical buildings in the center of the city of sao luiz, maranhao, brazil
4k00:06Aerial view of Tulhas Market and historical buildings in the center of the city of sao luiz, maranhao, brazil

