All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Imbituba, Santa Catarina, Brazil - 11 10 2021: Aerial view of Light Beach (Praia do Luz) and Barra de Ibiraquera Beach
C
- Stock footage ID: 1083332839
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|199.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|69.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
4k00:11Low aerial shot of Ipanema Beach Rio de Janeiro Brazil with sunset and mountains in background
4k00:24Aerial view of a couple diving / snorkeling thru the corals on a paradise beach, during a romantic adventure vacations trip.
4k00:15Bursting wave on a beach of clear water in the Brazilian Caribe, Fernando de Noronha. 4k Aerial view.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Aerial hyperlapse bird�s eye view of roads in the middle of the forest. Imigrantes road with cars moving different directions. Sao Paulo, Brazil
4k00:25Aerial Forward: Amazing Tropical Beach with Colorful Boats and Beach Umbrellas in Porto de Galinhas, Brazil
Related video keywords
aerial viewapa da baleia francaareaatlanticbeach scenebeautifulbrazilcoastcoastal ecosystemcoastal landscapecoastal vegetationcoastlinedesert beachdunesenvironmentenvironmentalenvironmental protectionimbitubalandscapeluz beachnatureoceanoutdoorpraia do luzpraia do rosarosa beachsanta catarinaseaseasidesummertravelwater