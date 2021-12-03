 
Stock video

Imbituba, Santa Catarina, Brazil - 11 10 2021: Aerial view of Light Beach (Praia do Luz) and Barra de Ibiraquera Beach

C

By Caio Pederneiras

  • Stock footage ID: 1083332839
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV199.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV69.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.8 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
4k00:22Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
Iguacu Falls, Foz do Iguacu (Iguazu) National Park, Brazil, South America
4k00:28Iguacu Falls, Foz do Iguacu (Iguazu) National Park, Brazil, South America
Ipanema and Leblon Beach - Rio de Janeiro
4k00:26Ipanema and Leblon Beach - Rio de Janeiro
Low aerial shot of Ipanema Beach Rio de Janeiro Brazil with sunset and mountains in background
4k00:11Low aerial shot of Ipanema Beach Rio de Janeiro Brazil with sunset and mountains in background
Aerial view of a couple diving / snorkeling thru the corals on a paradise beach, during a romantic adventure vacations trip.
4k00:24Aerial view of a couple diving / snorkeling thru the corals on a paradise beach, during a romantic adventure vacations trip.
Bursting wave on a beach of clear water in the Brazilian Caribe, Fernando de Noronha. 4k Aerial view.
4k00:15Bursting wave on a beach of clear water in the Brazilian Caribe, Fernando de Noronha. 4k Aerial view.
Close Approach of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4k00:42Close Approach of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Flying over Mana river Guiana Suriname during sunset. Amazonian forest
4k00:13Flying over Mana river Guiana Suriname during sunset. Amazonian forest

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial hyperlapse bird�s eye view of roads in the middle of the forest. Imigrantes road with cars moving different directions. Sao Paulo, Brazil
4k00:12Aerial hyperlapse bird�s eye view of roads in the middle of the forest. Imigrantes road with cars moving different directions. Sao Paulo, Brazil
Aerial: People on Amazing Sand Dune by Beautiful Blue Ocean, Jericoacoara, Brazil
4k00:24Aerial: People on Amazing Sand Dune by Beautiful Blue Ocean, Jericoacoara, Brazil
Aerial Forward: Amazing Tropical Beach with Colorful Boats and Beach Umbrellas in Porto de Galinhas, Brazil
4k00:25Aerial Forward: Amazing Tropical Beach with Colorful Boats and Beach Umbrellas in Porto de Galinhas, Brazil
Aerial hyperlapse of road in the middle of forest in a cloudy day. Imigrantes road with cars moving and Santos city in the background. Sao Paulo, Brazil
4k00:14Aerial hyperlapse of road in the middle of forest in a cloudy day. Imigrantes road with cars moving and Santos city in the background. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Related video keywords