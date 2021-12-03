 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Palhoça, Santa Catarina, Brazil - 11 12 2021: Aerial view of the mouth of Madre River and Guarda do Embaú Beach

C

By Caio Pederneiras

  • Stock footage ID: 1083332785
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV215.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV65.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13 MB

Related stock videos

Flooded amazonian rainforest in Negro River, Amazonas, Brazil
4k00:24Flooded amazonian rainforest in Negro River, Amazonas, Brazil
Large and Beautiful Amazon Rainforest River Surrounded by Pristine Luxuriant Green Jungle
4k00:42Large and Beautiful Amazon Rainforest River Surrounded by Pristine Luxuriant Green Jungle
Amazon river in Brazil
4k00:17Amazon river in Brazil
Beautiful amazon rainforest in brazil
4k00:22Beautiful amazon rainforest in brazil
Beautiful amazon rainforest in brazil
4k00:24Beautiful amazon rainforest in brazil
Beautiful Amazon river in Brazil
4k00:29Beautiful Amazon river in Brazil
Leke Leke Waterfall Bali is one of the hidden gems of the North island Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:10Leke Leke Waterfall Bali is one of the hidden gems of the North island Bali, Indonesia.
Aerial panorama of Amazon river on the horizon
4k00:36Aerial panorama of Amazon river on the horizon

Related video keywords