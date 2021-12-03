 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Kehl, Germany - November 19, 2021: People stroll through the grocery market choosing their products. Lots of vegetables and fruits on the counter. People in medical masks and without

M

By MilkaRe Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083331288
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV114.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Kehl, Germany - November 19, 2021: People stroll through the grocery market choosing their products against the backdrop of the city church
4k00:05Kehl, Germany - November 19, 2021: People stroll through the grocery market choosing their products against the backdrop of the city church
Kehl, Germany - November 19, 2021: People stroll through the grocery market choosing their products. Lots of vegetables and fruits on the counter. People in medical masks and without.
hd00:09Kehl, Germany - November 19, 2021: People stroll through the grocery market choosing their products. Lots of vegetables and fruits on the counter. People in medical masks and without.
MENDEN, GERMANY, MARCH 23 2019: Aerial Netto Supermarket Store
4k00:13MENDEN, GERMANY, MARCH 23 2019: Aerial Netto Supermarket Store
MENDEN, GERMANY, MARCH 23 2019: Aerial Netto Store Supermarket
4k00:13MENDEN, GERMANY, MARCH 23 2019: Aerial Netto Store Supermarket
FRANKFURT, GERMANY - CIRCA 2015: Shopping carts parked at European grocery store at Rewe in Germany.
4k00:16FRANKFURT, GERMANY - CIRCA 2015: Shopping carts parked at European grocery store at Rewe in Germany.
MENDEN, GERMANY, MARCH 23 2019: Aerial LIDL Supermarket Store
4k00:19MENDEN, GERMANY, MARCH 23 2019: Aerial LIDL Supermarket Store
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - CIRCA 2017: Lidl Supermarket building entrance seen from the parking with customers entering store Lidl is a German global discount supermarket chain, based in Neckarsulm, Germany
4k00:17BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - CIRCA 2017: Lidl Supermarket building entrance seen from the parking with customers entering store Lidl is a German global discount supermarket chain, based in Neckarsulm, Germany
DOMZALE, SLOVENIA. 22.6.2020. People shopping at Lidl supermarket
4k00:59DOMZALE, SLOVENIA. 22.6.2020. People shopping at Lidl supermarket

Related video keywords