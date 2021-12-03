All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - NOV 22, 2021: Preparing for the Christmas markets. The most beautiful fair in the world, setting up wooden stalls in the square in front of Strasbourg Cathedral
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083331279
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|564.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Aerial magic view from a Ferris wheel over Christmas Market with Cathedral Temple Saint-Etienne behind during best Christmas Market in French city of Mulhouse in Place de la Reunion drone Christmas
hd00:12Christmas market in Strasbourg with tall beautiful illuminated tree in old town square, footage at night in winter with city lights and decorations, European tradition, Alsace
4k00:12Strasbourg, France - Circa 2019: Busy street during Annual Christmas market decorations before COVID-19 pandemics - large crowd of people from all over the world visiting the Christmas Capital
hd00:12christmas market - marche de noel - sign on the street, festive illumination in Eguisheim village, Alsace, France
hd00:13MULHOUSE, FRANCE - CIRCA 2016: Magic aerial view elevation over busy best Christmas Market in Place de la Reunion with pedestrians, kids enjoying traditional food, entertainment - drone aerial footage
Related video keywords
adultalsacearchitecturebackgroundchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas lightschristmas marketcitycolorfuldaydecemberdecorateddecorationdecorativeeleganteuropeeveningfacefairfestivefrancegiftgirlhistorickiosklandmarklightmagicmanmarket stallmerrynewnightnoeloutdoorspicturesquereligionsaleseasonalsquarestalltourismtowntraveltreewinewinterwoman