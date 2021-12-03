 
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - NOV 22, 2021: Preparing for the Christmas markets. The most beautiful fair in the world, setting up wooden stalls in the square in front of Strasbourg Cathedral

By MilkaRe Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083331279
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV564.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

