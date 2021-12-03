All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 22, 2021: Train station, people in medical masks with protection against the spread of covid19. Passengers and greeters walk through the train station
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083331264
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|549.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13PARIS - DECEMBER 31: Commuters travel through Paris North Station, December 31, 2009 in Paris, France. Paris Nord (or Gare du Nord, "North Station") is the busiest railway station in Europe by the number of travelers, approximately 190 million per year.
4k00:18PARIS, FRANCE - CIRCA 2019: Busy morning on the platform 3 at Gare de Nord train station in central Paris Eurostar platform hundreds of people on platform surveillance concept
hd00:16PARIS - DECEMBER 31: Commuters travel through Paris North Station, December 31, 2009 in Paris, France. Paris Nord (or Gare du Nord, "North Station") is the busiest railway station in Europe by the number of travelers, approximately 190 million per year.
hd00:16PARIS - OCTOBER 11. Escalator descending to trains in Charles De Gaulle airport on October 11, 2012 in Paris, France. In 2011, the airport handled 60,970,551 passengers and 514,059 aircraft.
4k00:09STRASBOURG, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 22, 2021: Train station, people in medical masks with protection against the spread of covid19. Passengers and greeters walk through the train station
4k00:09STRASBOURG, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 22, 2021: Train station, people in medical masks with protection against the spread of covid19. Passengers and greeters walk through the train station
Related video keywords
alsacearchitecturebuildingcityconstructioncorridorcurveddesigndeskeuropeexteriorfacadefrancefuturisticgaregare de strasbourgglassglassesglassyhousetopmetalmodernpassengerspotrailwayrailway stationsafetysheltersightseeingsignpostskystationsteelstrasbourgstructuresubwaysurfacetechnologytourismtouriststraffictraintrain stationtransporttransportationtubeurbanviewvintage