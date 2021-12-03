All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
November 22, 2021 - Kehl, Germany: Testing and protecting against the spread of covid19. Special station and test point for coronavirus, inscription in German
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083331219
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|458 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08November 22, 2021 - Kehl, Germany: Testing and protecting against the spread of covid19. Special station and test point for coronavirus, inscription in German
4k00:08November 22, 2021 - Kehl, Germany: Testing and protecting against the spread of covid19. Special station and test point for coronavirus, inscription in German
4k00:06November 22, 2021 - Kehl, Germany: Testing and protecting against the spread of covid19. Special station and test point for coronavirus, inscription in German
4k00:07November 22, 2021 - Kehl, Germany: Testing and protecting against the spread of covid19. Special station and test point for coronavirus, inscription in German
Related video keywords
attentionbarriercentercoronaviruscovid-19covid19diseaseemergencyentryepidemicfamilyglassindicateinfectedinformationinscriptionlabellockdownmanagementmedicalmedical testmedicinemessagemobileno peopleoutdooroverflowplanplatepointpreparationpreparednesspreparingresponsesars-cov-2scienceservicessetting upsignsuburbtagtemporarytenttesttest centertesting pointvaccination pointvaccineview