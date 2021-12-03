 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

November 22, 2021 - Kehl, Germany: A crowd of people wearing medical masks get off a tram. Passengers at a tram stop getting out of the open doors of public transport

M

By MilkaRe Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083330802
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV994.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

Public transport during a pandemic of a viral infection. Driver in a medical mask. The spread of the virus in the tram. Adaptability to self-isolation. Czech Republic, Prague, Mala Strana, 22.3.2020.
hd00:14Public transport during a pandemic of a viral infection. Driver in a medical mask. The spread of the virus in the tram. Adaptability to self-isolation. Czech Republic, Prague, Mala Strana, 22.3.2020.
Group of passengers taking their seats entering the empty tram. Diverse business and casual people wearing respiratory masks. Coronavirus. Pandemic. Lockdown.
4k00:15Group of passengers taking their seats entering the empty tram. Diverse business and casual people wearing respiratory masks. Coronavirus. Pandemic. Lockdown.
Sanitation worker in chemical protection suit standing in empty tram. Portrait young professional cleaner look at camera while disinfecting public transport.
4k00:15Sanitation worker in chemical protection suit standing in empty tram. Portrait young professional cleaner look at camera while disinfecting public transport.
Team of janitors doing antibacterial cleaning of public transport. Two male cleaners disinfecting tram from coronavirus infection. Health care. Pandemic.
4k00:07Team of janitors doing antibacterial cleaning of public transport. Two male cleaners disinfecting tram from coronavirus infection. Health care. Pandemic.
Two janitors disinfecting the tram from virus infections spraying chemicals inside. Public transport cleaning. Prevention actions. Coronavirus outbreak.
4k00:10Two janitors disinfecting the tram from virus infections spraying chemicals inside. Public transport cleaning. Prevention actions. Coronavirus outbreak.
Pandemic. Covid-19 cleaning. Hazmat team of cleaner specialists disinfecting the public transport with chemicals. for safety. Healthcare. Workers. Quarantine.
4k00:19Pandemic. Covid-19 cleaning. Hazmat team of cleaner specialists disinfecting the public transport with chemicals. for safety. Healthcare. Workers. Quarantine.
Young woman in facial protective mask riding in public transport. Woman in face mask sitting by window in empty city train.
4k00:06Young woman in facial protective mask riding in public transport. Woman in face mask sitting by window in empty city train.
Prague, Czech Republic - JULY 11, 2021 : The tram arrives at the stop. Passengers in medical masks get off the tram
4k00:59Prague, Czech Republic - JULY 11, 2021 : The tram arrives at the stop. Passengers in medical masks get off the tram

Related video keywords