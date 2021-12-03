 
0

Stock video

Kehl, Germany - November 27, 2021: German-French protest against WHO regulations, vaccinations, green passports and infringements of rights of the unvaccinated. People crowd protesting with banners

M

By MilkaRe Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083330721
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV508.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

